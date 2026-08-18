Tesla to roll out fully driverless Cybercab robotaxi in Austin
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Tesla's fully driverless Cybercab robotaxi is rolling out in Austin later this month.
At first, only Tesla employees get to try it on public roads, but the service will open up to everyone soon after.
The company has already done plenty of testing with private trials and employee rides to make sure things go smoothly.
Cybercab lacks steering wheel and pedals
Cybercab is built for full autonomy: there are no steering wheels or pedals inside.
Production is set to ramp up this year as Tesla doubles down on its robotaxi vision, though the company says it is open to adding traditional controls if needed.
If all goes well, this could be a major step for Tesla's robotaxi plans.