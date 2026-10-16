Tesla unveils Roadster flying car at SpaceX Texas livestreamed event
Tesla just revealed its much-hyped flying car, the Roadster, at a SpaceX site in Texas.
The launch was streamed live, and the event was livestreamed by Tesla.
Using some technology borrowed from SpaceX, this is Tesla's only manually driven car that it makes and can rocket from 0 to 97km/h in under one second, pretty wild.
Roadster production starts 2028
The Roadster uses fan suction and thrusters for next-level moves and can hit up to 370km/h.
Production kicks off in 2028, with deposits set at $50,000 for the performance version or $250,000 if you want the "Thrust" version.
While Elon Musk admits there could be legal hurdles, he's confident it'll work out.
Meanwhile, Tesla is shifting focus to self-driving cars and has stopped selling Model S and Model X.
Their next earnings update drops October 21.