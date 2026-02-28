Tesla's Cybercab kicks off production, but there's a catch

Cybercab still needs to clear some regulatory roadblocks

Tesla is asking US regulators for permission to skip traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals, which isn't exactly standard.

There's also a trademark tussle with a French company over the "Cybercab" name.

If all goes well, Tesla plans to price it under $30,000.

The car uses an "Unboxed" assembly process that could speed up production if Tesla nails it—but with 14 crashes reported during pilot tests in Austin, full autonomy is still a work in progress.