Tesla's Cybercab kicks off production, but there's a catch
Tesla just kicked off production of its first Cybercab, at its Texas factory.
This ride ditches the steering wheel and pedals entirely, relying on Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech.
While it's a big step toward launching these robotaxis, the Cybercab still needs to clear some regulatory roadblocks before you'll see one cruising around town.
Cybercab still needs to clear some regulatory roadblocks
Tesla is asking US regulators for permission to skip traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals, which isn't exactly standard.
There's also a trademark tussle with a French company over the "Cybercab" name.
If all goes well, Tesla plans to price it under $30,000.
The car uses an "Unboxed" assembly process that could speed up production if Tesla nails it—but with 14 crashes reported during pilot tests in Austin, full autonomy is still a work in progress.