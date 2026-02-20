Tesla's Grok AI chatbot expands to 9 European countries

Tesla just dropped its Grok AI chatbot in nine European countries, including the UK, Germany, France, and more. This marks Grok's first big move outside North America, with full support for local languages. The launch comes as Tesla tries to bounce back from a 27% sales dip last year, thanks to tough competition from brands like BYD.

How to use Grok in your Tesla Grok now handles both general questions and navigation commands at the same time—something European drivers get right out of the gate (unlike in North America).

To use it, you'll need a Tesla with an AMD Ryzen chip and an active Premium Connectivity subscription or a Wi-Fi connection.

Just long-press the steering wheel voice button or tap the App Launcher to start chatting.

You can choose from several Grok personalities You can pick from several Grok personalities: Assistant (the only one that helps with navigation), Storyteller, Unhinged, Therapist, and Argumentative.

Tesla says more countries are coming.