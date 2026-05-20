Texas man arrested for driving Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake
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A Texas man ended up arrested after driving his Tesla Cybertruck straight into Grapevine Lake to try out its "Wade Mode" feature.
The stunt happened at Katie's Woods boat ramp on Monday night around 8:00pm local time, and the truck got stuck partially underwater near the shore.
Bystanders caught it all on video, with one joking, "Yo sir, you can't park there."
Cybertruck flooded after 'Wade Mode' test
The driver told police he wanted to see if "Wade Mode" could handle the water, even though Tesla warns it's just for shallow off-roading.
Instead, the Cybertruck got flooded and had to be abandoned until rescue crews pulled it out.
The man was arrested for breaking water safety rules and driving where he shouldn't have; definitely not what "Wade Mode" was made for.