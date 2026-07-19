This V8 wagon from 1948 is now up for grabs
What's the story
A rare 1948 Mercury Eight Wagon with a Marmon-Herrington 4x4 drivetrain has been listed for sale on Bring a Trailer. The vehicle is considered an early version of today's SUVs and comes with a flathead V8 engine and three-speed manual transmission. This particular model is notable for its wooden construction, which was more abundant than the timber used in Noah's Ark.
Family transport
The Mercury Eight Wagon was a spacious vehicle
The 1948 Mercury Eight Wagon is a spacious vehicle with three rows of bench seats and ample cargo space.
It was designed to accommodate large families on long journeys, like taking a high school baseball team to an away game.
However, for those who wanted to explore off the beaten path, this model also offered four-wheel drive capabilities.
Conversion expert
Marmon-Herrington converted this Mercury into a 4x4
In the 1940s, four-wheel-drive civilian vehicles were not as common as they are today. However, some manufacturers hired specialists to convert their vehicles into 4x4s.
Ford chose Indianapolis-based Marmon-Herrington for this task. The company is still in the axle and transfer case business today.
This particular Mercury Eight Wagon has been refurbished and stored in a couple of collections but is not just a static museum piece; it runs and drives well too.
Unique features
The interior is a mix of vintage and modern
The interior of the 1948 Mercury Eight Wagon is a mix of vintage and modern. It has a stunning wood finish, reminiscent of a Napoleonic-era sailing ship.
But it also comes with an AM radio that has Bluetooth capability and a quartz movement clock on the dashboard.
Recent maintenance work included removing and inspecting the engine and transmission, brake repairs, and axle fixes to ensure it's ready for summer adventures.
Its auction ends on July 22.