The project is called the VW ID.DIN T14

This concept previews what a Volkswagen supercar could look like

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:10 pm Jul 07, 202601:10 pm

What's the story

Volkswagen has never ventured into the supercar segment in its nearly 90-year history. The closest the automaker got was with the W12 prototypes more than 25 years ago. However, a design intern at VW, Fabian Reitz, has come up with an eye-catching concept that could give established supercars a run for their money. Reitz's project is called the VW ID.DIN T14 and it was recently shared by head of Volkswagen Group design, Andreas Mindt, on his Instagram account.