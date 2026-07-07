This concept previews what a Volkswagen supercar could look like
What's the story
Volkswagen has never ventured into the supercar segment in its nearly 90-year history. The closest the automaker got was with the W12 prototypes more than 25 years ago. However, a design intern at VW, Fabian Reitz, has come up with an eye-catching concept that could give established supercars a run for their money. Reitz's project is called the VW ID.DIN T14 and it was recently shared by head of Volkswagen Group design, Andreas Mindt, on his Instagram account.
Design
The design is 'bold' with 'clear proportions'
The VW ID.DIN T14 is a concept that goes beyond traditional sketches as well as artistry. Mindt described the concept as "bold" with "clear proportions, reduced surfaces, and a strong graphic character." The design of this supercar concept borrows elements from Audi Concept C but has a more aggressive look.
Innovation
The concept comes with several aerodynamic features
The ID.DIN T14 comes with a number of aerodynamic features, including vents on the top of the front fenders and a huge rear diffuser. The concept doesn't have side mirrors; instead, it uses Lecia cameras that pop out from the fenders for better visibility. It also sports large wheels with aero covers, making it look like a perfect fit for any Volkswagen lineup.
Market potential
A look at the supercar of our dreams
Despite its stunning design, the VW ID.DIN T14 is unlikely to go into production anytime soon. This is just a design exercise from a Volkswagen intern and not an official project. However, it does show the potential of what a supercar from Volkswagen could look like if they ever decide to venture into this segment.