Tom LoSavio leads suit seeking refunds over Tesla autonomy claims Auto Apr 20, 2026

Tesla is under fire for promising fully self-driving cars that haven't quite materialized.

Tom LoSavio, who spent over $100,000 on a Model S back in 2017, leads a class-action lawsuit, saying Tesla misled buyers by hyping up features that don't actually deliver full autonomy.

He's now seeking refunds for himself and other Tesla customers who bought or leased new Teslas between 2016 and 2024 and paid extra for add-ons with the expectation that the cars would eventually become autonomous.