Tom LoSavio leads suit seeking refunds over Tesla autonomy claims
Tesla is under fire for promising fully self-driving cars that haven't quite materialized.
Tom LoSavio, who spent over $100,000 on a Model S back in 2017, leads a class-action lawsuit, saying Tesla misled buyers by hyping up features that don't actually deliver full autonomy.
He's now seeking refunds for himself and other Tesla customers who bought or leased new Teslas between 2016 and 2024 and paid extra for add-ons with the expectation that the cars would eventually become autonomous.
European and Australian owners sue Tesla
It's not just an American issue: owners in Europe and Australia are also organizing for legal action.
In the Netherlands, Mischa Sigtermans is rallying European Tesla owners after local regulators approved self-driving features that didn't live up to expectations.
Meanwhile, Australian buyers are part of a class-action case accusing Tesla of misleading customers about the cars' autonomous capabilities.