Tomcar TX ATVs to be made in India: Here's how
JSW Sarbloh Motors, a subsidiary of JSW Defence Private Limited, is teaming up with US-based Tomcar to make the rugged Tomcar TX All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) right here in India.
Production kicks off in Chandigarh by early 2026, and these ATVs will be tested for use by Indian defense and paramilitary forces.
Tomcar TX ATV can hit speeds of 104.5km/h
The Tomcar TX is made for serious off-roading—think tough terrains and emergency response in challenging terrains.
It hits speeds up to 104.5km/h and is built for troop transport and logistics where regular vehicles just can't go.
What does this mean?
JSW will handle assembly, indigenization, and maintenance of these vehicles—a big boost for India's Make in India push.
For Tomcar, it's a smart move into right-hand-drive markets like ours while giving Indian forces high-tech mobility options designed for local needs.