Tomcar TX ATVs to be made in India: Here's how Aug 21, 2025

JSW Sarbloh Motors, a subsidiary of JSW Defence Private Limited, is teaming up with US-based Tomcar to make the rugged Tomcar TX All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) right here in India.

Production kicks off in Chandigarh by early 2026, and these ATVs will be tested for use by Indian defense and paramilitary forces.