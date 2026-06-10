Toyota confirms mid-engine all-wheel-drive sports car reviving classic MR2
Toyota confirmed earlier this year it's building a mid-engine, all-wheel-drive sports car, a modern revival of the classic MR2.
Chief engineer Naohiko Saito shared that early tests are promising, saying the setup delivers "that the combination of an all-wheel drive mid-ship layout offers the best layout for high-performance driving."
Toyota final model likely AWD 400+hp
Right now, Toyota is testing a prototype called Concept M in Japan's Super Taikyu Series.
While the test car is rear-wheel drive, the final version will be all-wheel drive and likely pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with over 400hp, plus an eight-speed automatic like the GR Corolla.
The design might borrow from Toyota's FT-Se concept, but don't get too excited yet: the production model isn't expected for at least four years.