Toyota confirms mid-engine all-wheel-drive sports car reviving classic MR2

Toyota final model likely AWD 400+hp

Right now, Toyota is testing a prototype called Concept M in Japan's Super Taikyu Series.

While the test car is rear-wheel drive, the final version will be all-wheel drive and likely pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with over 400hp, plus an eight-speed automatic like the GR Corolla.

The design might borrow from Toyota's FT-Se concept, but don't get too excited yet: the production model isn't expected for at least four years.