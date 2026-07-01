Toyota India posts 31,016 June car sales, 7.44% year-on-year rise
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Toyota India just clocked 31,016 car sales in June 2026, a 7.44% jump from last year.
Domestic sales hit 28,441 units (up 7.52%), and exports also nudged up by nearly 7%.
Looks like Toyota's lineup is still winning hearts.
Jan-Jun sales top 200,000 units
Even with a small dip from May's numbers, Toyota's overall performance is strong: total sales for January to June reached over 200,000 units, up more than 15% from last year.
Best-sellers like the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta played a big part in keeping the momentum going.