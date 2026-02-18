Toyota's latest EV is designed for off-roading

Toyota has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the 2026 bZ Woodland. The new model is a more rugged version of the smaller bZ SUV and an evolution of the original bZ4X launched in 2023. Despite its wagon-like silhouette, the bZ Woodland packs a punch with a powerful 375hp powertrain and spacious cabin, making it an ideal family car for both city roads and off-road adventures.

Design details The bZ Woodland features a wagon-like silhouette The bZ Woodland shares a platform and front-end styling with its smaller sibling, the bZ SUV. It features Toyota's LED "hammerhead" daytime running lights for a distinctive look. The vehicle is longer by 5.6-inch than its predecessor, with an upright D-pillar, full-width taillight design, and a more muscular rear bumper. These changes give it a unique appeal in the EV market.

Performance upgrade The EV packs a powerful dual-motor powertrain The bZ Woodland comes with a dual-motor powertrain that delivers an impressive 375hp, 37hp more than the standard bZ model. It uses a 67kWh battery pack, which is larger than the smaller sibling's 52kWh unit. However, due to the extra motor, higher ground clearance, and heavier curb weight of the Woodland model, its range estimates are slightly lower than those of its smaller counterpart.

Charge and speed It has a NACS port for Tesla Supercharger compatibility The bZ Woodland features a NACS port for Tesla Supercharger compatibility, although DC fast-charging is limited to a maximum of 150kW. This allows for a 10-80% refill in about 30 minutes. The vehicle also comes with an onboard charger introduced on the 2026 bZ, which takes seven hours for Level 2 charging. Toyota provides owners with a charging cable for home use and a CCS-to-NACS adapter for non-Tesla DC fast chargers.

Off-road performance The vehicle can tackle rough terrain with its electric motors Despite being an EV, the bZ Woodland can tackle rough terrain with its 8.3-inch of ground clearance. It can climb steep trails and navigate through uneven paths without scraping its nose or tail. The vehicle's electric motors provide enough torque to handle uphill climbs while the X-Mode system ensures traction and speed control on downhill descents. The cabin is similar to that of the standard bZ, with a 14-inch touchscreen and digital gage cluster for easy navigation.