Toyota unveils its first three-row electric SUV
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled its first-ever electric Highlander, a major addition to its SUV lineup. The 2027 model year marks a departure from the fourth-generation Highlander that has been on sale in the US since 2019. The new Highlander EV comes with a fresh design, an entirely new interior, and advanced technology features. It is also Toyota's first three-row EV and the fourth EV in its US portfolio.
Model variants
The base variant offers a range of up to 462km
The 2027 Highlander EV comes in two trims: XLE and Limited. The XLE is offered in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with a choice of two battery packs. It features a 77.0-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor that generates 221hp and 268Nm torque, providing a range of up to 462km. The more powerful XLE AWD variant boosts power output to an impressive 338hp while torque increases to 445Nm, albeit at the cost of slightly reduced range (435km).
Battery upgrade
Limited trim can be upgraded to a bigger battery pack
The Highlander EV's premium XLE AWD or Limited model can be upgraded to a bigger 95.8-kilowatt-hour pack. This upgrade improves the total range figure to an impressive 515km, without compromising power output (338hp and 445Nm). Both variants come standard with North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for easy charging access. The Highlander EV also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology that can power external devices or act as a backup energy source in emergencies.
Design details
The EV also comes with optional fixed glass panoramic roof
The new Highlander EV sports a sleek, aerodynamic look with sharp lines, wide fenders, full-width LED daytime running lights, and semi-flush door handles. It comes equipped with a 14.0-inch central touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with full-screen navigation capability. The vehicle also offers device charging in all three rows of seats, an optional fixed glass panoramic roof—the largest in Toyota's lineup—and customizable ambient lighting with 64 color options.
Safety features
The SUV comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0
The Highlander EV comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, which includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist. It also features Toyota's Star Safety System as well as blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert among other advanced technologies. Production of the 2027 Highlander will begin in late 2026 at Georgetown Kentucky plant using batteries from Toyota's new Battery Manufacturing facility in North Carolina.