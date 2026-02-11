Toyota unveils its first three-row electric SUV

Toyota has unveiled its first-ever electric Highlander, a major addition to its SUV lineup. The 2027 model year marks a departure from the fourth-generation Highlander that has been on sale in the US since 2019. The new Highlander EV comes with a fresh design, an entirely new interior, and advanced technology features. It is also Toyota's first three-row EV and the fourth EV in its US portfolio.

Model variants The base variant offers a range of up to 462km The 2027 Highlander EV comes in two trims: XLE and Limited. The XLE is offered in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with a choice of two battery packs. It features a 77.0-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor that generates 221hp and 268Nm torque, providing a range of up to 462km. The more powerful XLE AWD variant boosts power output to an impressive 338hp while torque increases to 445Nm, albeit at the cost of slightly reduced range (435km).

Battery upgrade Limited trim can be upgraded to a bigger battery pack The Highlander EV's premium XLE AWD or Limited model can be upgraded to a bigger 95.8-kilowatt-hour pack. This upgrade improves the total range figure to an impressive 515km, without compromising power output (338hp and 445Nm). Both variants come standard with North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for easy charging access. The Highlander EV also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology that can power external devices or act as a backup energy source in emergencies.

Advertisement

Design details The EV also comes with optional fixed glass panoramic roof The new Highlander EV sports a sleek, aerodynamic look with sharp lines, wide fenders, full-width LED daytime running lights, and semi-flush door handles. It comes equipped with a 14.0-inch central touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with full-screen navigation capability. The vehicle also offers device charging in all three rows of seats, an optional fixed glass panoramic roof—the largest in Toyota's lineup—and customizable ambient lighting with 64 color options.

Advertisement