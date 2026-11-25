Toyota launches 2026 Innova Hycross facelift with flex fuel hybrid
Toyota just dropped the 2026 Innova Hycross facelift, and it's making waves with its new flex-fuel hybrid engine, meaning it can run on both gasoline and ethanol blends (20% to 85%).
You can pick between six- or seven-seater versions, and prices start at ₹19.9 lakh.
Sharper styling, 12.3-inch screen, 4 variants
The facelift brings a sharper look with a fresh grille, updated headlamps, and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen inside.
There are four variants to choose from, starting at ₹19.9 lakh, so there's something for everyone who wants a greener MPV without missing out on comfort or tech.