Toyota launches Innova Hycross as India's 1st strong-hybrid E85 vehicle
Toyota just dropped a big update for the Innova Hycross: It is now India's first strong-hybrid flex-fuel vehicle.
This means it can run on regular gasoline or up to 85% ethanol (E85), making it a greener choice.
The upgraded model, launched today, features new hardware to handle ethanol's extra moisture and sets the Hycross apart from anything else on Indian roads.
Toyota 2.0L hybrid produces 197hp
Toyota upgraded key engine parts like fuel pipes, valves, and spark plugs so they can handle ethanol without wearing out.
The 2.0-liter hybrid engine puts out 197hp and works with an electric motor for smooth performance.
There is also a Motor Driven Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system that helps with cold starts, showing Toyota's push for cleaner mobility in India.