Toyota patents hydrogen scooter borrowing Suzuki Burgman 400 design cues

Hydrogen tank allows battery style swaps

The scooter's standout feature is a removable hydrogen tank near the floorboard, making refueling as easy as swapping out a battery; no gas station stops are needed.

There are two ways to take out the tank (hinged or scissor linkage), both focused on convenience and safety.

Pre-filled tanks help keep things clean for the fuel cell. Plus, since fuel cells only emit water (unlike traditional engines that pollute), this scooter could be a greener way to get around town.