Toyota patents hydrogen scooter borrowing Suzuki Burgman 400 design cues
Toyota just patented a hydrogen-powered scooter, borrowing design cues from the Suzuki Burgman 400.
This is part of its HySE project with Suzuki, aiming to bring clean energy tech to smaller rides.
While hydrogen fuel cells are already in some cars, using them in scooters is still pretty fresh.
Hydrogen tank allows battery style swaps
The scooter's standout feature is a removable hydrogen tank near the floorboard, making refueling as easy as swapping out a battery; no gas station stops are needed.
There are two ways to take out the tank (hinged or scissor linkage), both focused on convenience and safety.
Pre-filled tanks help keep things clean for the fuel cell. Plus, since fuel cells only emit water (unlike traditional engines that pollute), this scooter could be a greener way to get around town.