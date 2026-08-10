Toyota recalls 508,000 US 2025-2026 Camry sedans for blank dashboard

Toyota is recalling 508,000 2025-2026 Camry sedans in the US because a glitch can make the digital dashboard stay blank when you start the car.

That means you might not see your speed, turn signals, or warning lights: definitely not ideal for driving.

The recall affects only the LE, SE, and Nightshade trims with the smaller 7-inch screen; XLE and XSE models are safe since they use a different display.