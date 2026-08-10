Toyota recalls 508,000 US 2025-2026 Camry sedans for blank dashboard
Toyota is recalling 508,000 2025-2026 Camry sedans in the US because a glitch can make the digital dashboard stay blank when you start the car.
That means you might not see your speed, turn signals, or warning lights: definitely not ideal for driving.
The recall affects only the LE, SE, and Nightshade trims with the smaller 7-inch screen; XLE and XSE models are safe since they use a different display.
Toyota offers free dealer software update
Toyota's fixing this with a free software update at dealerships: no over-the-air fix here, so you'll need to book a visit.
Official notifications will go out by early October 2026, but you can check your car's VIN on Toyota's website or NHTSA's database once Toyota's campaign is active in federal records to see if you're affected.
If your Camry's on the list, plan for a quick stop at your dealer to get things back in shape.