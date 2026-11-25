Toyota returns Camry to Japan from Kentucky after 3-year break
After a three-year break, Toyota is bringing the Camry sedan back to Japanese roads, but this time it's coming straight from their Kentucky plant in the US
Sales kick off December 23, 2026.
This move follows Toyota's recent import of other American-built models like the Highlander and Tundra.
Right-hand-drive Camry with 2.5L hybrid
The new Camry has been tweaked for Japan with right-hand drive and local tech upgrades.
It'll run on a 2.5-liter hybrid engine and comes in two trims: "G" at ¥4.3 million and "Z" at ¥5.2 million.
Toyota hopes to sell just over 10,000 units a year, aiming to win over younger drivers who want something different from all those SUVs on the road lately.