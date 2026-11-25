The new Camry has been tweaked for Japan with right-hand drive and local tech upgrades.

It'll run on a 2.5-liter hybrid engine and comes in two trims: "G" at ¥4.3 million and "Z" at ¥5.2 million.

Toyota hopes to sell just over 10,000 units a year, aiming to win over younger drivers who want something different from all those SUVs on the road lately.