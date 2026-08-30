Toyota revives Celica after over 20 years as Celica Sport
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After more than 20 years, Toyota is bringing back the iconic Celica as the Celica Sport, a sleek, two-door coupe joining the GR performance lineup.
This comeback fits into Toyota's "three brothers" strategy (Supra returned in 2019, MR2 reportedly in the works), and puts Celica head-to-head with rivals like Honda Prelude.
Celica Sport WRC debut 2027
The new Celica Sport may share its platform with a mainstream Toyota car, possibly the next-generation Corolla, packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid engine pushing about 400hp and all-wheel drive.
Its design borrows from Toyota's GR GT supercar for extra flair.
Plus, get this: it'll make its World Rally Championship debut in 2027 with a special rally-ready engine, while road versions stick to that powerful hybrid setup.