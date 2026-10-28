These Toyota concepts are meant for traveling on snow
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled a range of five Snowhunter concepts at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show. The unique models include the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia. All vehicles feature white exteriors with a camouflage graphic pattern and black accents. They are also equipped with roof racks, recovery gear, and other essentials for snow exploration.
Inspiration
The Snowhunter concepts were developed by CALTY Design Research
The Snowhunter concepts were developed by Toyota's CALTY Design Research center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The designs were inspired by the region's unique geographical and atmospheric phenomenon known as the lake effect, which guarantees plenty of snow regardless of weather forecasts.
Each vehicle features a lift from Toyota Genuine Parts and TRD, allowing them to easily navigate through snowdrifts.
Feature highlights
Tundra Snowhunter concept comes with Toyota TrailLift Pro Rack System
The Tundra Snowhunter concept comes with a Toyota TrailLift Pro Rack System Concept from CALTY Design. The durable frame can hold all kinds of configurable storage and gear.
An articulating top rack lowers to make loading larger equipment like bikes or kayaks easier.
It even accommodates TRD billet rear control arms while working with the tracked drive system.
Design features
Tacoma Snowhunter concept is designed for tighter trails
The Tacoma Snowhunter concept is designed for tighter trails and environments where agility is key.
It comes with a roof rack, full-length bed rack with MOLLE panels, an awning, extra cargo storage, recovery gear, and bed lighting.
The setup makes it perfect for off-road adventures in challenging terrains.
SUV upgrades
The iconic 4Runner SUV gets a Snowhunter treatment
The iconic 4Runner SUV gets a makeover with Toyota Genuine rock rails, Prinsu roof rack with accessory panels, and Thule Pulse 2 cargo box.
The geometric gray and white camo pattern adds to its appeal.
Meanwhile, the legendary Land Cruiser's Snowhunter concept focuses on enhancing its off-roading capabilities even further.
It comes with rock rails and skid plates from Toyota while Prinsu provides a roof rack with accessory panels.
Full-size adventure
Sequoia Snowhunter concept features a TRD front skid plate
The Sequoia Snowhunter concept brings the Snowhunter theme to the full-size segment.
It features a TRD front skid plate to protect against ice balls and other winter debris.
The vehicle also gets Toyota Genuine cast aluminum running boards on its exterior, along with a Prinsu roof rack with accessory panels and a Thule Pulse 2 cargo box for ample storage space.