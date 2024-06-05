Next Article

The issue stems from debris in the engine

Toyota to recall 100,000 vehicles due to engine stall risk

What's the story Toyota, the renowned automaker, is set to recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the US due to a potential engine stall issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Tuesday that both Toyota and Lexus models are affected by this problem. The issue stems from debris in the engine that could potentially cause the powertrain to stall, leading to a loss of driving power.

Specific models targeted in Toyota's recall

The recall specifically targets certain Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with Toyota's V35A six-cylinder engine. The NHTSA recall document states that debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine, causing the main bearings to fail. This failure could result in an engine stall and subsequent loss of driving power. A solution to this problem is currently under development by the automaker.

Toyota faces legal issues in home market

In addition to the recall, Toyota is facing legal issues in its home market of Japan. Government authorities have raided Toyota's facilities over allegations of irregularities during certification tests. Reports suggest that the automaker provided inaccurate and inadequate data during collision tests, falsifying safety-related data for seven of its vehicles. As a result, Toyota has suspended production of three car models: the Yaris Cross, Corolla Axio, and Corolla Fielder.