Toyota to launch refreshed Glanza in India on October 14
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Toyota is rolling out the refreshed Glanza hatchback in India on October 14, close on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift's own September 5 launch.
Since Glanza is basically a Baleno with Toyota's own style and branding, expect similar upgrades but with a few unique touches.
Glanza facelift adds styling, keeps 1.2L
The facelift brings a new front grille, updated bumpers, and fresh alloy wheels, while keeping the familiar LED lights and roof-mounted spoiler.
Inside, you might spot new upholstery, a sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a bigger touchscreen.
The reliable 1.2-liter gasoline engine stays put (with CNG option), plus manual and AMT gearboxes.
Pricing will likely start just above ₹6.73 lakh.