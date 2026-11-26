Toyota to unveil 1st range-extended electric SUV in Guangzhou
Toyota is set to reveal its first-ever range-extended electric SUV on November 27, 2026, at the Guangzhou Motor Show.
Through GAC Toyota in China, this new ride uses a gasoline engine to charge its battery while you drive, so you get electric vehicle vibes without worrying about running out of juice.
Toyota plans 200,000 SUVs for China
Toyota wants to make 200,000 of these SUVs in 2027 and could double that by 2028.
By using a smaller (and more affordable) battery pack, it's hoping to keep prices down, something a lot of people care about right now.
While details are still under wraps, it might be based on the Highlander model.
This launch is all about giving Chinese car buyers another option as the electric vehicle market heats up.