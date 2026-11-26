Toyota wants to make 200,000 of these SUVs in 2027 and could double that by 2028.

By using a smaller (and more affordable) battery pack, it's hoping to keep prices down, something a lot of people care about right now.

While details are still under wraps, it might be based on the Highlander model.

This launch is all about giving Chinese car buyers another option as the electric vehicle market heats up.