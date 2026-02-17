This modified Toyota SUV is meant for first responders

Toyota has transformed a former test vehicle into an emergency response unit at its Arizona Proving Grounds. The company has added a suspension lift and emergency lights to the modified vehicle, which is used as an emergency response unit. The unique creation comes with 34-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T4W tires, making it capable of traversing desert sand, rocks, and dirt roads in case of emergencies.

Design The EMT Rig features a slide-out cargo system The Sequoia EMT Rig features a slide-out cargo system in place of third-row seats, which carries medical gear. The front cabin remains largely stock, with the center console filled with various knobs, radios, and emergency equipment. These include a Lamphus SoundAlert siren controller and a pad to control its LED emergency lights. All mounts for the lights inside and out were designed in CAD and 3D printed, with technician Tanner Yost handling much of the build.

Features The SUV has clocked 23,496km The Sequoia EMT Rig is a Platinum-spec body-on-frame SUV, now fitted with emergency lights and a "Star of Life" badge. It has clocked 23,496km under Toyota's ownership. The reflective graphics, wiring, and lighting were all designed and installed in-house sans any aftermarket sponsorships.

