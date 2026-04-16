Toyota unveils facelifted Yaris Cross with honeycomb grille and LEDs

Yaris Cross features 130-hp hybrid

Inside, you get comfier seats and platinum-colored trims for a premium feel.

There are bigger alloy wheels outside, plus cool new color options like Precious Bronze.

If you want something sportier, the GR SPORT trim brings unique wheels and tuned suspension.

Power comes from a 130-hp hybrid system that balances performance with efficiency.

Safety-wise, Toyota's latest driver-assistance tech is built in, making it ready for both city runs and road trips.