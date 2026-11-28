Toyota unveils Hyper Z prototype Hilux with splitter and wing
Toyota just dropped the Hyper Z Prototype, a seriously eye-catching take on its Hilux pickup.
Designed by Toyota Design Australia and inspired by Thailand's pickup market, this version stands out with a front splitter and an oversized rear wing for better airflow and cooling.
Hyper Z with 22-inch Pirelli tires
The Hyper Z stretches 5.36 meters long and sits extra wide with beefed-up tracks, rolling on massive 22-inch Pirelli P Zero tires.
Up front, there's a honeycomb mesh grille, while the back features a sculpted aero tray, big diffuser, and vertical LED taillights, blending the Hilux's tough vibe with some futuristic flair.