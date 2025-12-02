Next Article
Toyota's dropping 3 new sports cars this week
Auto
Toyota is about to shake things up with the world premiere of three new sports cars in Japan on December 5, 2025.
The lineup includes both grand tourer and coupe styles, with a Lexus model in the mix.
Early teaser images have already sparked plenty of buzz among car fans.
What's in the lineup?
Expect to see the GR GT V8 (last spotted at Goodwood Festival of Speed), a Lexus Sport Coupe inspired by their recent Sport Concept, and possibly a GT3 version of the GR GT V8.
The Lexus Coupe stands out with its futuristic look and may feature a hybrid V8 engine—set to arrive in 2026.
Together, these models show Toyota is getting serious about making sporty rides even more exciting.