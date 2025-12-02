Toyota's dropping 3 new sports cars this week

What's in the lineup?

Expect to see the GR GT V8 (last spotted at Goodwood Festival of Speed), a Lexus Sport Coupe inspired by their recent Sport Concept, and possibly a GT3 version of the GR GT V8.

The Lexus Coupe stands out with its futuristic look and may feature a hybrid V8 engine—set to arrive in 2026.

Together, these models show Toyota is getting serious about making sporty rides even more exciting.