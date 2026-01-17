Toyota's new Hilux goes electric and hybrid: Here's what's cool

Quick specs rundown

The all-electric Hilux packs a 59.2kWh battery, dual e-axles for permanent all-wheel drive, and can go up to 257km on a charge.

It hauls 715kg and tows up to 1,600kg, with enough ground clearance (212mm) and wading depth (700mm) for real adventures.

The diesel hybrid bumps payload to 1,000kg and towing to an impressive 3,500kg.