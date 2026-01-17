Toyota's new Hilux goes electric and hybrid: Here's what's cool
Toyota just dropped the ninth-gen Hilux BEV at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show—Europe's first taste of an electrified pickup from the Hilux, which has sold more than 27 million units globally.
The new Hilux lineup now includes a fully electric (BEV) model and a 48-volt diesel hybrid, giving classic truck vibes with a modern twist.
Quick specs rundown
The all-electric Hilux packs a 59.2kWh battery, dual e-axles for permanent all-wheel drive, and can go up to 257km on a charge.
It hauls 715kg and tows up to 1,600kg, with enough ground clearance (212mm) and wading depth (700mm) for real adventures.
The diesel hybrid bumps payload to 1,000kg and towing to an impressive 3,500kg.
What else stands out?
Both models get double-cab versions—BEV lands in April, hybrid in July.
The BEV's battery sits flat under the floor for better stability; high-tech e-axles help with off-road grip.
The mild-hybrid system delivers smooth, quiet and refined performance, quieter rides, fewer emissions—and you still get proper off-road toughness thanks to smart power steering that cuts down kickback.