TractorNext launches in Pune to simplify farm equipment purchases
TractorNext, a new technology platform launched in Pune, wants to make buying farm equipment way simpler for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.
It offers clear product information and decision-making support, so users can find what fits their needs without the usual hassle.
The launch was formally unveiled by G S Grewal, President of the Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA), a veteran of the agricultural machinery industry.
TractorNext connects makers with regional buyers
The platform also helps equipment makers connect with buyers in regional markets, boosting their digital presence.
Founder and CEO Vishnu Dhas says TractorNext aims to be a go-to source for reliable information.
Grewal believes it could speed up agricultural technology adoption across India, helping farmers boost productivity through smarter choices.