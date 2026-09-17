Triumph Bonneville 400 to debut in India for Diwali 2026
Triumph is bringing its new Bonneville 400 to India just in time for Diwali 2026.
Designed for fans of classic bikes, this modern roadster will be built locally at Bajaj's Pune plant, which should help keep prices competitive with favorites like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350.
Expect a timeless look: upright stance, flat bench seat, wire-spoke wheels, and plenty of chrome touches.
Bonneville 400 349cc single-cylinder 6-speed ₹2.3L-₹2.6L
The Bonneville 400 packs a punch with its 349 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering about 36.5hp and 32 Nm of torque, more than its main rivals.
It also gets a six-speed gearbox for smoother rides.
Priced between ₹2.3 lakh and ₹2.6 lakh, Triumph is aiming to offer that classic style and solid performance without making you empty your wallet, a sweet spot for anyone looking for affordable retro vibes on two wheels.