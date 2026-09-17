Triumph Bonneville 400 to debut in India for Diwali 2026

Triumph is bringing its new Bonneville 400 to India just in time for Diwali 2026.

Designed for fans of classic bikes, this modern roadster will be built locally at Bajaj's Pune plant, which should help keep prices competitive with favorites like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350.

Expect a timeless look: upright stance, flat bench seat, wire-spoke wheels, and plenty of chrome touches.