Triumph launches 2026 Daytona 660 in India priced ₹9.99L

You can now pick the Daytona 660 in three new shades: Aluminum Silver, Cosmic Yellow, and Sapphire Black.

Underneath the new paint, it's still packing the same punchy 660 cc triple-cylinder engine (95hp/68 Nm) with a six-speed gearbox and sporty features like twin disk brakes and a steel frame.

The price bump is minimal, just ₹11,000 more than before, and bookings are already open on Triumph's website.