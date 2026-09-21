Triumph launches 2026 Daytona 660 in India priced ₹9.99L
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Triumph has just rolled out the 2026 Daytona 660 in India, now priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The latest version brings some handy upgrades: think an adjustable Showa front fork for smoother rides, a standard bi-directional quickshifter, and Metzeler M9RR tires for better handling.
Bookings open for Triumph Daytona 660
You can now pick the Daytona 660 in three new shades: Aluminum Silver, Cosmic Yellow, and Sapphire Black.
Underneath the new paint, it's still packing the same punchy 660 cc triple-cylinder engine (95hp/68 Nm) with a six-speed gearbox and sporty features like twin disk brakes and a steel frame.
The price bump is minimal, just ₹11,000 more than before, and bookings are already open on Triumph's website.