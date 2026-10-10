Triumph launches wallet-friendly Bonneville T40 compact 350-cc for India
Triumph just rolled out the Bonneville T40, a more compact, wallet-friendly take on its classic Bonneville.
With a 350-cc engine (built to fit India's lower tax bracket), it keeps that vintage vibe but adds plenty of modern touches.
The T40 shares its platform with Triumph's Speed 400 and is aimed right at riders who want style without breaking the bank.
T40 packs 29hp starting ₹254,999
The T40 packs a 29-hp engine, six-speed gearbox with slip-assist clutch, and improved ride thanks to twin rear shocks and a new swingarm.
Tech-wise, there's a crisp 4-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, lean-sensitive ABS for safer braking, and customizable riding modes.
Prices start at ₹254,999 (about $2,650) for the base model and go up to ₹279,999, making it one of Triumph's most accessible bikes in India yet.