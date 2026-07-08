Triumph reveals 2027 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X colors
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Triumph just dropped the 2027 versions of its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X bikes, but don't expect any big changes under the hood.
The updates are all about new colors and graphics, so you get the same trusted performance with a bit more style.
New colors, 398cc engine unchanged
The Speed 400 now rocks a bold red color scheme with sharper graphics, while the Scrambler 400 X comes in a Matt Khaki Green stripe over a Matt Pewter Grey base with Phantom Black accents.
Both bikes keep their familiar features: a punchy 398cc engine, 6-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire throttle, 2-channel ABS, and LED lights.
These refreshed models will start rolling out in select markets later this year.