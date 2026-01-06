Next Article
Triumph Speed 400 gets pricier by ₹5,000—here's what you need to know
Auto
Triumph's popular Speed 400 just got a bit more expensive in India.
Starting January 1, 2026, the ex-showroom price is now ₹2.39 lakh (up from ₹2.34 lakh).
The increase comes thanks to new GST rules for bikes over 350cc and higher input costs.
What's unchanged?
Don't worry—the bike itself stays the same.
You still get that 398.15cc engine with 39.5hp, a six-speed gearbox, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS, and traction control.
The Speed 400 continues to take on rivals like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Harley-Davidson X440, and Honda CB350RS in the mid-cap segment.