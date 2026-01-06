Triumph Speed 400 gets pricier by ₹5,000—here's what you need to know

What's unchanged?

Don't worry—the bike itself stays the same.

You still get that 398.15cc engine with 39.5hp, a six-speed gearbox, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS, and traction control.

The Speed 400 continues to take on rivals like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Harley-Davidson X440, and Honda CB350RS in the mid-cap segment.