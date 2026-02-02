TVS iQube tops January sales, pushes total EV sales past 1.2L
TVS Motor Company just grabbed the top spot for electric scooter sales in January 2026, moving 34,440 iQube units—a big 43% jump from last year.
That's a solid 28% market share, helping push India's total electric two-wheeler sales to over 1.2 lakh for the month.
Bajaj's Chetak comes in 2nd
Bajaj's Chetak came in second with 25,520 units sold (up 19%), while Ather Energy wasn't far behind at nearly 22,000 scooters—an impressive 67% growth.
Hero's Vida brand made a splash too, growing by more than seven times and snagging an 11% share.
Ola Electric had a rough month
Ola Electric had a rough month, selling just over 7,500 scooters—a sharp drop of nearly 70%. Their market share slipped to only 6%, showing how tough the competition has become.
Still, the overall electric two-wheeler market is buzzing: April to January saw sales jump by almost a third compared to last year.
TVS is already making about 30,000 iQubes each month
TVS is already making about 30,000 iQubes each month and plans to boost production of its Orbiter model soon.
Even with some supply chain hiccups recently, they managed strong growth—proving they're not slowing down anytime soon.