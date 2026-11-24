TVS Jupiter hits 1Cr production milestone in India showcasing popularity
TVS Jupiter just hit a huge milestone: one crore cumulative production units, making it the fastest and youngest scooter brand in India to reach this number.
It's a big moment for both TVS and fans of the scooter, showing just how popular and trusted Jupiter has become in the two-wheeler world.
Launched 2013 at TVS Hosur plant
Launched in 2013 and built at TVS's Hosur plant, Jupiter quickly became a favorite for everyday rides across India.
Aniruddha Haldar, Senior V-P, People Mobility, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "This achievement reflects the trust TVS Jupiter has built and the faith reposed in us by our customers. It also reflects the hard work of our employees, dealer partners and suppliers, and the strength of our engineering, manufacturing and distribution capabilities."