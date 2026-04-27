TVS Jupiter hits 90L sales milestone in India by the end of FY26
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TVS Jupiter has hit a major milestone, selling over nine million scooters in India since its launch in 2013.
The scooter had a standout year too: over 14.6 lakh units were sold just in FY26, marking a solid 32% jump from last year.
Jupiter comprises 64% of TVS scooters
Jupiter now makes up 64% of all TVS scooter sales, outpacing other models like Apache and NTorq.
The last one million Jupiters rolled out in just eight months, a new record for the brand.
With TVS's market share rising to 28% (Honda still leads at 39%), all signs point to Jupiter crossing the big 10 million mark by the end of this year.
Not bad for a scooter that averages over 4,000 sales every day!