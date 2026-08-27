TVS launches 110-cc Jupiter Dual-Tone Spectral at ₹89,825
TVS just dropped the new Jupiter Dual-Tone Spectral range, priced at ₹89,825.
This 110-cc scooter now comes in two fresh dual-tone colors, Spectral Blue and Spectral Copper, and features cool touches like color-matched panels, chrome-accented mirrors, and a comfier seat with an integrated backrest.
Jupiter gets segment-first indicators, 33L storage
You get segment-first Sequential Turn Signal Lamps for better visibility and a handy USB Type-C charging port.
The big 33-liter under-seat storage (yes, it fits two helmets) and SmartXonnect tech for navigation alerts are still here.
Powered by a 113.3-cc engine with TVS iGO Assist for quicker acceleration and better fuel efficiency, this new Jupiter will hit dealerships soon, continuing TVS's legacy of packing in more value for families on the move.