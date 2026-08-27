TVS launches 110-cc Jupiter Dual-Tone Spectral at ₹89,825

You get segment-first Sequential Turn Signal Lamps for better visibility and a handy USB Type-C charging port.

The big 33-liter under-seat storage (yes, it fits two helmets) and SmartXonnect tech for navigation alerts are still here.

Powered by a 113.3-cc engine with TVS iGO Assist for quicker acceleration and better fuel efficiency, this new Jupiter will hit dealerships soon, continuing TVS's legacy of packing in more value for families on the move.