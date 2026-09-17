TVS launches Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition ₹2.88L India
TVS just launched the Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition in India at ₹2.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike stands out with its all-black look and a new Keyless Ride feature.
It's joined by the RTR 310 (₹2.49 lakh), both rolling out as part of TVS's festive season refresh for their premium lineup.
Includes 312.2cc engine and quickshifter
The Black Diamond Edition keeps all the top-end performance goodies, like a quickshifter, Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, cornering traction control, and ABS.
Powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, it adapts power based on your riding mode and can hit up to 164km/h.
With its trellis frame, advanced suspension, and sharp 5-inch TFT display, this edition isn't just about looks: it's built for riders who want style with serious tech under the hood.