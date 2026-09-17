TVS launches Apache RTR 160 4V with Google Maps mirroring
Auto
TVS just dropped an upgraded Apache RTR 160 4V, now priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The big news? It packs a slick TFT display that lets you mirror Google Maps from your phone right onto the bike's screen, super handy for navigation.
There's also a Panic Brake Alert for extra safety, plus a Type-C charging port to keep your devices powered up on the go.
You can pick from fresh color options like Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red, and Marine Blue.
Apache engine unchanged at 17.30hp
Under all these upgrades, the Apache RTR 160 4V keeps its trusted 159.7 cc engine with 17.30hp and 14.73 Nm torque, so performance stays strong.
The updated model is already at TVS dealerships across India for ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).