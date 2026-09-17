TVS launches Apache RTR 160 4V with Google Maps mirroring

TVS just dropped an upgraded Apache RTR 160 4V, now priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The big news? It packs a slick TFT display that lets you mirror Google Maps from your phone right onto the bike's screen, super handy for navigation.

There's also a Panic Brake Alert for extra safety, plus a Type-C charging port to keep your devices powered up on the go.

You can pick from fresh color options like Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red, and Marine Blue.