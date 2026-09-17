TVS launches Apache RTR 160 ₹127,990, Ronin ₹142,490 September 17
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TVS just dropped upgraded versions of its Apache and Ronin bikes, right in time for the festive vibes.
The Apache RTR 160 now starts at ₹127,990, while the Ronin kicks off at ₹142,490.
Both models come with fresh design tweaks and tech updates, hitting showrooms from September 17.
TVS adds TFTs, traction and ABS
The Apache range gets some neat features: think Traction Control on the RTR 160, Google Maps support on a new TFT display for the RTR 160 4V, and a front-adjustable USD fork plus TFT dash on the RTR 200 4V.
The top-end RR 310 even gets Keyless Ride in its Black Diamond edition.
Over on the Ronin side, there's a new Base+ variant with dual-channel ABS and a new livery plus traction control on the Ronin Top.
TVS says it's all about better tech and safer rides this year.