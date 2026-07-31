TVS launches Raider 125 Super Squad Doctor Doom Edition ₹95,320
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TVS just rolled out a new Doctor Doom Edition for its Raider 125 Super Squad series, priced at ₹95,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
This bike rocks a bold Marvel villain-inspired look and joins the lineup alongside Iron Man, Black Panther, Deadpool, and Wolverine editions.
TVS's Marvel collab is clearly working: over 500,000 Super Squad bikes have already hit the roads.
TVS Raider features Spectral Green paint
You get a cool Spectral Green paint job that shifts from green to brown depending on the light, plus Doctor Doom graphics on the tank and side panels.
Underneath it all is the same reliable 124.8 cc engine as other Raiders.
Tech-wise, there's a connected reverse LCD display with more than 85 functions and iGO Assist on board.
The bike will be available soon at TVS dealerships.