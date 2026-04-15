TVS offers up to ₹15,500 off iQube scooters, prices ₹1.11L-₹1.61L
Thinking about going electric? TVS is offering up to ₹15,500 off on its iQube scooter lineup, including the iQube, iQube S, and the feature-packed iQube ST.
Prices are ₹1.11 lakh and go up to ₹1.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
This deal may be for a limited time, so you might want to check out your nearest dealership soon.
iQube battery options and features
The iQube series gives you plenty of battery choices: the standard model has 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, or 3.5 kWh packs; the S comes with a 3.5 kWh battery; and the top-end ST can be had with either a 3.5 kWh or a hefty 5.3 kWh battery, offering up to 212km range on a single charge.
All versions deliver solid power at 4.4 kW, and charging times range from under three hours to nearly seven depending on battery size.
The ST also stands out with its big touchscreen display, navigation help, and anti-theft alerts.