TVS posts best-ever quarterly sales, moves over 15 lakh vehicles
TVS Motor just posted its best-ever quarterly sales, moving 15.07 lakh units in Q2FY26—a solid 22% jump year-on-year.
The boost comes from reduced GST on bikes below 350cc and a lively festive season between July and September 2025.
A look at the sales numbers
September alone saw TVS sell over 5.2 lakh vehicles, up 11% year-on-year.
Scooters led the charge with a strong 17% growth, while motorcycles grew by 9%.
Bestsellers like Apache and Jupiter played a big part in this surge.
Exports also took off, rising by 30% to hit four lakh units for the quarter.
GST cuts and festive rush fuel demand
GST cuts have made TVS bikes more wallet-friendly, pulling in more buyers during the festive rush.
With exports climbing too, it's clear that lower prices are driving demand—and if things keep going this way, TVS could see even bigger numbers ahead.