TVS Raider Super Squad Editions launched: Check features, specifications

Under the hood, you get a 124.8cc engine with 11.75Nm torque. Features like iGO Assist (for quick bursts of speed) and Glide Through Technology (for easier low-speed rides) make city commutes simpler. The reverse LCD cluster packs over 85 functions—including ride stats, navigation, call/SMS alerts, and more.

With sporty looks and tech features, Raider makes for good buy

If you're after bold Marvel graphics plus modern connectivity without breaking the bank, these Raiders are worth checking out.

They blend sporty looks with practical features—perfect if you want your daily ride to stand out while staying efficient and reliable.