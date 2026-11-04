Two Porsche 911s at SEMA Las Vegas get V-8 swaps
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At this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, two Porsche 911s are turning heads with some seriously unexpected V-8 engine swaps.
One classic 1978 model now runs on a Ferrari-built Maserati V-8, while a modern 2007 GT3 has been fitted with a beefy GM LS2 engine, both on display until November 6.
Oakes uses BMW parts, Kugay drifts
Jimmy Oakes reworked the 1978 Porsche (nicknamed "Porrari") to fit the Italian V-8, even using BMW M3 parts for the throttle bodies.
Meanwhile, Faruk Kugay's GT3 is built for drifting and packs that GM power under the hood.
Sponsored by Eneos Oil, both cars show off just how creative (and bold) car culture can get at SEMA.