Two-wheeler sales in India grew 9 percent in September

Hero MotoCorp led the pack with over 6.4 lakh units dispatched, up five percent. Royal Enfield had its best month ever with a massive 43% growth. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto also saw solid gains, showing that demand is strong across brands.

Honda saw slower market response; experts expect sales boost

Honda grew by three percent to five lakh units, even though it faced slower market response compared to rivals.

The GST cut and festive season almost doubled showroom visits for Hero MotoCorp from last year but limited discounts kept some buyers on the fence.

With Diwali coming up, experts think sales could jump even more—if companies offer better deals.