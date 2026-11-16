This partnership is all about improving how practical (and affordable) it is for drivers to own an electric vehicle. They've even signed a formal agreement to make this happen.

Plus, Uber just rolled out its Connected Journeys feature in Delhi, letting you plan trips that mix public transport and shared autos right from the app.

As Uber's Pradeep Parameswaran, global head of mobility at Uber, put it, "Electric mobility is not only the right thing to do, it brings direct and strategic benefits to our business, our users, our cities, and our wider communities."