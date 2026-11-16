Uber and Mahindra to deploy 5,000 electric 3-wheelers in India
Uber is partnering with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to bring 5,000 electric three-wheelers to Indian roads over the next year.
The goal? Make it easier and more affordable for Uber drivers to switch to electric rides, thanks to financing and trade-in deals under the EV Auto Advantage program.
Uber launches Connected Journeys in Delhi
This partnership is all about improving how practical (and affordable) it is for drivers to own an electric vehicle. They've even signed a formal agreement to make this happen.
Plus, Uber just rolled out its Connected Journeys feature in Delhi, letting you plan trips that mix public transport and shared autos right from the app.
As Uber's Pradeep Parameswaran, global head of mobility at Uber, put it, "Electric mobility is not only the right thing to do, it brings direct and strategic benefits to our business, our users, our cities, and our wider communities."