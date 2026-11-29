Uber and Nuro begin driverless Lucid Gravity public road tests
Uber and Nuro have started testing driverless Lucid Gravity SUVs on public roads, adding even more buzz to the city's growing autonomous car scene.
The pilot is live now, with plans to expand big-time by 2027 when they go commercial.
Still, fitting these new cars into the city's already busy self-driving landscape could be tricky as everyone gets used to sharing the road.
Waymo recalls software, pauses SF rides
While Uber and Nuro are ramping up, Waymo is hitting some bumps, literally.
It had to recall software on more than 4,400 vehicles and paused its San Francisco rides as of Monday because of incoming storms and flooding risks.
It's a reminder that while self-driving tech is racing ahead, keeping things safe and reliable isn't always smooth sailing for any company.