Uber is betting big here: nearly $1 billion invested, and at least 20,000 Lucid SUVs ordered over six years.

Nuro is handling the self-driving tech and licensing it out while production happens in Arizona.

They are also road-testing in California and Houston, with high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars, as well as closed-course testing and simulation, all to get things ready for a public launch soon.