Uber, Nuro begin driverless Lucid Gravity testing in Bay Area
Uber and Nuro have started testing fully driverless Lucid Gravity SUVs in the San Francisco Bay Area, a major step toward launching a commercial robotaxi service by early 2027.
These first rides will soon begin offering driverless rides to employees in the lead-up to a first-quarter 2027 launch, after they got the green light to test without any human safety drivers.
Uber orders 20,000+ Lucid SUVs
Uber is betting big here: nearly $1 billion invested, and at least 20,000 Lucid SUVs ordered over six years.
Nuro is handling the self-driving tech and licensing it out while production happens in Arizona.
They are also road-testing in California and Houston, with high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars, as well as closed-course testing and simulation, all to get things ready for a public launch soon.